Houston Christian School celebrates

The Houston Christian School graduates had planned a trip to Edmonton: A play at the Citadel Theatre, Space Science Center, Service Project at the Mustard Seed, Museum. Then Covid19 changed everything and plans got cancelled. The school wanted to do something special and memorable. Ed Kronemeyer said, “I threw out the idea of a helicopter ride to the top of a mountain as a brainstorming starter. It turned out one of our grad parents, Cindy Verbeek is connected to the local helicopter pilot and suddenly it was a reality. The grads got to do a fly around Houston and land up on the top of Morris Mountain to take pictures and hike around a bit. Most of the dads went along with the grads as well. The plan was submitted to Northern Health and we held our breath as we waited permission and confirmation. We also were blessed with the best weather day [June 24]of the month up to that point. On June 25 the celebration continued and the grads had pictures taken at the school instead of Steelhead Park due to rain – generating roots – with kindergartners (See B1), drive by waving and honking at 6:30 p.m. and a drive around escorted parade at 7 p.m. Look for more pictures in the B section – grad supplement. (Submitted photo)



