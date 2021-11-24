vball

Houston Christian School boys volleyball domination

The Houston Christian (HCS) junior boys took home a zone championship. The junior boys travelled to Smithers to play in their zone tournament, going undefeated. The HCS boys won the gold in two sets against Bulkley Valley Christian School from Smithers. Luke Kronemeyer was an all-star for the boys and most valuable player for the boys was Seth Van Hoffen. (Submitted photos/Houston Today)

