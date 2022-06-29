Houston celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

National Indigenous Peoples Day took place at Jamie Baxter Park on June 21 in Houston. The Dze L’ kant friendship centre hosted the event in partnership with the District of Houston and support from many community organizations including: Houston Unist’ot’en preservation Society , Houston Link to Learning, A Rocha nature Centre, Buy Low Foods, Houston Volunteer Fire department, Mixers bar and Grill, Bulkley Valley Credit Union and the Houston Secondary School (HSS) Leadership Class.

The event ran 12-3 p.m. and offered a free community BBQ operated by the volunteer fire department. There were traditional tanning workshops, traditional foods, in addition to medicine, drumming, crafts, kids tents, indigenous storytelling and games – all recognizing and honouring First Nations, Inuit and Metis cultures.

All schools, which was roughly 300 kids, attended the event and were all given an activity kit to take home and approximately 200 community members joined the celebration.

The HSS leadership class helped out serving food, and manning the bounce castles, as well as other volunteers that helped make the event a success.