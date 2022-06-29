Aboriginal day

Houston celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

National Indigenous Peoples Day took place at Jamie Baxter Park on June 21 in Houston. The Dze L’ kant friendship centre hosted the event in partnership with the District of Houston and support from many community organizations including: Houston Unist’ot’en preservation Society , Houston Link to Learning, A Rocha nature Centre, Buy Low Foods, Houston Volunteer Fire department, Mixers bar and Grill, Bulkley Valley Credit Union and the Houston Secondary School (HSS) Leadership Class.

The event ran 12-3 p.m. and offered a free community BBQ operated by the volunteer fire department. There were traditional tanning workshops, traditional foods, in addition to medicine, drumming, crafts, kids tents, indigenous storytelling and games – all recognizing and honouring First Nations, Inuit and Metis cultures.

All schools, which was roughly 300 kids, attended the event and were all given an activity kit to take home and approximately 200 community members joined the celebration.

The HSS leadership class helped out serving food, and manning the bounce castles, as well as other volunteers that helped make the event a success.

 

Aboriginal day

Aboriginal day

Aboriginal day

Aboriginal day

Aboriginal day

Aboriginal day

Previous story
NASA hopes New Zealand launch will pave way for moon landing
Next story
Haida Gwaii brothers appointed to the Order of Canada

Just Posted

An ambulance stolen from Granisle has been recovered and a man is in custody. (File photo)
Man arrested following ambulance theft from Granisle

Premier John Horgan announced Tuesday (June 28) he will not be running in B.C.’s 2024 election. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election

The Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation announced the establishment of a new Marine Protected Area in their traditional territory. (Photo: Tavish Campbell/Moonfish Media)
Kitasoo Xai’xais Nation creates their own Marine Protected Area in Great Bear Rainforest

According to a Rio Tinto spokesperson in a June 17 email the person is recovering from surgery and the company remains in contact with the family. (Rio Tinto photo)
WorkSafeBC finds unsafe unloading practice lead to injury at Rio Tinto