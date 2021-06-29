Houston cancels Canada Day fireworks

Elevated wildfire risk has caused the District of Houston to cancel its Canada Day fireworks. (File photo)

Continued hot weather causing an elevated wildfire risk has caused the District of Houston to cancel its planned July 1 fireworks.

“We apologize for any disappointment this may cause and encourage residents who decide to celebrate the holiday to do so safely and be cautious of ongoing fire bans,” the District said this morning in a brief release.

The District of Houston council had earlier this year approved of spending $10,000 for fireworks which, in addition to Canada Day, would mark one of the returns to community activities as pandemic restrictions ease.

The fireworks will take place once the wildfire risk eases, the District said.

As originally planned, the 20-minute show would have taken place 11:10 p.m. July 1.