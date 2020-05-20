Houston Buy Low donates

Buy Low Foods in Houston made a kind donation last week. Floyd Krishan, Store Manager said, “Buy Low Foods donated two pallets of assorted dry goods like cereals and canned foods for our community. As we all know pets are a part of the family, so we also donated a pallet of pet food. We know that our Salvation Army works hard to support our community and we appreciate them very much. The team at Buy Low Foods-Houston wanted to help support the community by helping to fill the shelves at the Houston Salvation Army food bank. (Submitted photo)



