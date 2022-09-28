Houston bringing home the gold

The Houston carpet bowling team from Houston won gold at the 2022 Canada Senior Games. Congratulations to the team – Ray Andres, Mildred Carson, Bertha Hanes and Marilyn Carson. The Canada 55+ Games were held Aug. 23-26 in Kamloops with nearly 2,800 competitors and supporters as well as volunteers and organizers making for a total participation total of close to 5,000 people. There were 26 separate sporting events taking place at 28 venues. Along with these four Houston resident Andy Grobins also brought home gold. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)