Houston boys place fourth

A local U-12 boys team placed fourth at the provincial fastpitch championships in Terrace July 12- 14.

Alonzo Slaney, one of two coaches along with Ron Flynn, said the 10-member Houston Yankees squad performed well.

“The fields were good and the weather held up,” Slaney said.

Regular play ended with the Terrace Titans in first, Terrace Northwest Wildfire in second, the Houston Yankees in third, the 100 Mile N Hour in fourth, Stamer Logging from Barriere in fifth, the Kitimat Rockies in sixth and the Spruce City Timberwolves in seventh.

Houston played in the gold pool knockout, placing fourth. The Terrace Titans were first, the Terrace Northwest Wildfire in second and the 100 Mile N Hour squad in third.

The Houston team represented the zone at the tournament.

“Our kids played very well,” said Slaney. “They were well disciplined.”

He added he was impressed with the team spirit and morale, factors that contributed to their performance in each game they played.

Aside from play, teams enjoyed a variety of activities, including a tournament pizza party.

Terrace also played host to the U-19 fastpitch boys tournament the same weekend.

 

