Houston Bioblitz beats last year’s count

Dozens of local residents have recently joined experts to record all the plants and animal species they could find in the Houston area in a 24-hour period.

Participants beat last year’s count of 222 species while having a great time, according to Cindy Verbeek, project coordinator for Bulkley A Rocha Project.

“The Bioblitz was so much fun,” said Verbeek. “It was amazing to have professional biologists there both for their knowledge and their excitement over the creatures we saw.”

The purpose of the annual event – which was held on May 25-26, 2018 – was to document the biodiversity in the Upper Bulkley Watershed.

“As well as to get people excited about the amazing creation we live in,” explained Verbeek. “In hopes that they will be inspired to care for it in ways that allow for all life to thrive.”

“With so many impacts on this area, it is important to know what species are here; as the climate changes, some species are moving into the area and some species are moving out,” she continued. “Counts like these help give a snapshot of what is in an area that can be compared to records from the past and observations going into the future.”

This year participants identified an unofficial total of 266 species – including 80 species of birds and 136 species of plants. But this number could still go up.

“The insects are still being identified by our entomologist, so the number could still go up by as many as 30 more species,” said Verbeek, adding that participants could’ve gotten even higher numbers under better weather conditions.

“There were several species that we know are in the area that were not seen within the 24 hours, and the weather wasn’t great for flying insects… we only saw one dragonfly and no butterflies,” she said. “But I was thrilled with the turnout and the depth and breadth of knowledge that was shared with joy and wonder.”

“Although it was a grey, cool day, the people who braved the weather loved it,” continued Verbeek. “One mother who brought her four children said they were talking about it for the rest of the day.”

The event, which was organized by A Rocha Canada, cost about $11,500. The majority of the funding (94 per cent) came from Toronto Dominion Friends of the Environment fund. The Bulkley Valley Credit Union sponsored the community lunch while local businesses offered deals to help organizers meet their budget.

“The scientists and local naturalists felt a sense of camaraderie that can be rare in our communities,” said Verbeek. “And we enjoyed nerding out together over all the amazing creatures we discovered.”

“The forest entomologist, who has been working in the field for over 20 years, found an insect he had never seen, and the birding group found a hummingbird nest with two newly hatched chicks,” she continued.

“It was truly a blessed day.”

