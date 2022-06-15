Houston Arts exhibit to begin July 1 at Palisades Café

A community art exhibit organized by a Houston local in honour of her grandmother, Pat Sabiston, will be opening on July 1.

Houston resident Elizabeth Watson, is putting together the Houston Arts Alive Exhibit, a community art exhibit in honour of Sabiston. The idea for this exhibit originated from Sabiston herself, when she started the Arts Alive group in Clearwater, B.C., where Watson grew up. Sabiston supported the Arts Alive exhibit yearly, for the four years prior to her passing.

The exhibit honouring Sabiston, will be held from July 1 to July 22, at the Palisades Café.

“We have approximately 15 artists with the following mediums – paint (acrylic, oil and watercolor), pottery, drawing, stained glass, jewelry and more,” she said.

The artists have all selected one, agreed-upon photo, and will be reinterpreting it and recreating it in their own vision and medium.

“We’re keeping the photo and artwork secret until the exhibit is displayed,” said Watson.

Earlier, when the plans for putting together the exhibit were coming together, Watson had told Houston Today, what a strong woman Pat was and how she was a poet and a photographer, among many other things.

“She felt a strong sense of both community and art, in all it’s shapes and forms, and she felt the arts alive exhibit could support both of these ideals. In honor of my grandmother, and with passion for the idea of using art to build community, I’m truly excited to see the interest in Houston, and even more excited to see what incredible creations come from this initiative,” Watson said.

Attending the exhibition will be free of cost.

“There is no cost to view the display – no purchase at the café is necessary, just stop in to see the artwork. We’ll have it up for 3 weeks. It’s in honor of Pat Sabiston,” she reiterated.

With Files from Eddie Huband