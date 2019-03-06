Houston art show

PV Plaza hosted Houston’s very own art exhibition on Feb. 28. There was numerous pieces of art from local artists. It was a great showing with lots of local residents attending. (Shiela Pepping photos)
Christine Creyke will focus input from First Nations, northern and rural perspectives
Const. Eric Andrew Unrau’s next court appearance is March 22
The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre
Former president Barack Obama spoke to 3,000 British Columbians in his third stop on a cross-Canada tour
Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt
Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year
Mac and his handler pioneered using dogs for therapy in a university setting 13 years ago
SPCA seeks help with medical costs after Vancouver Island incident
Others may have been exposed when a family travelled through Pearson International Airport
Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich
Justice Murray Blok concluded police violated Michael Fong’s Charter rights by illegally detaining him
Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy died on Monday
Jerry Merryman was one of the inventors of the handheld electronic calculator
Richardson International Ltd. said its permit to export canola to China has been revoked
The tribute will air March 10 on CBS