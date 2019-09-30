Houston arena ice plant install date pushed back

In-service date now in December

The in-service date for the Claude Parish Memorial Arena’s new ice making plant has been delayed until early December, a memo to arena users from District of Houston leisure services director Tasha Kelly states.

Compressors for the new plant arrived two and a half weeks in September than originally scheduled, setting back the installation start, said Kelly.

“The refrigeration technician expects to complete the install in eight weeks, but has strongly advised we schedule 10 weeks to successfully complete install before arena staff begin making ice,” Kelly continued.

“Thus, we do not foresee users on the ice until Dec. 4. I can understand that this news is very disappointing and will be strongly felt across our community.”

Ice users had already been told ice would not be ready until November, causing the District of Houston council to make available, at no charge, the arena floor for dryland training and other uses.

The added delay is on top of other setbacks, beginning with a first round of tenders being in excess of what the District had budgeted to replace an existing but aging refrigeration plant.

“During the last tender process, there was only bid received. Once awarded, the successful bidder was still required to order the custom plant, requiring three-four month lead time before delivery. There are no two refrigeration plants the same, thus increasing the difficulty to determine arrival dates,” Kelly said in the memo.

A plant replacement followed an incident in Fernie in October 2017 in which three people were killed because of an ammonia leak at the arena there.

That prompted a province-wide inspection of refrigeration plants with many placed on the list for replacement to meet new standards.

“Following the Fernie incident in 2017, the demand for new refrigeration plants across the province has drastically increased; driving costs up and availability of technicians down. As costs continue to trend upwards, there is no breaking point in sight, as the few refrigeration companies in the B.C. are overwhelmed with work,” Kelly noted.

A key to the project finally going ahead was receiving a $250,000 grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust this spring and allocating $150,000 from a provincial grant to complete the financing needed for the $816,072 project.

Actual costs, including a contingency, were then set at just over $945,000 because of the need to construct a new plant room.

Kelly said she understood that user groups would be frustrated by the added delay which will affect minor hockey and figure skaters.

“Safety is our highest priority, and we want to make sure that our facility is safe for both staff and public use. Unfortunately, the old refrigeration plant was operating well beyond its lifespan; any mechanical breakdown during the season would have resulted in lost ice,” she wrote.

Previous story
B.C. ranch to offer refuge for veterans, first responders with mental illness
Next story
Orange Shirt Day sheds light on dark history of Canada’s residential schools

Just Posted

55+ games in Kelwona

Houston resident Andy Grobins came home with a Silver medal for the… Continue reading

Province commits to negotiating revenue-sharing agreement with northwest B.C. municipalities

Premier made RBA announcement at UBCM conference in Vancouver

Houston arena ice plant install date pushed back

In-service date now in December

Province commits to negotiating revenue-sharing agreement with northwest B.C. municipalities

Premier made RBA announcement at UBCM conference in Vancouver

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

VIDEO: First film about Thai cave rescue to premiere this weekend

“The Cave” is set to debut at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday

Winter is coming and so is winter tire season…

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Most Read