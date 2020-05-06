Houston: 35km of Nordic trails, and dog-friendly, too!

The Morice Mountain trail system is great for begginers and experts as well

Alpine lovers visiting the Houston, B.C., area will want to check out Morice Mountain, which features more than 35 kilometres of trails.

The ski trails are maintained by the Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club at a recreation area eight kilometres south of Houston on Buck Flats Road.

The trails range from easy to difficult, and also features trails for dogs and dog lovers.

If you don’t have skis, the club can provide them to you through a “library” service, although there are restrictions and conditions.

There are other events on Morice Mountain, including a summer trail run.

While the trails were open during the COVID-19 crisis, some club facilities were closed. Check this Facebook page and this website for more information about current restrictions and opportunities when planning your future trip.

