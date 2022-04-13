Housing society holds open house

Six-plex being readied for occupancy

Locals are invited to take a look at the newest six-plex at Pleasant Valley Village on April 23.

The Houston Retirement Housing Sociey is hosting an open house that day of what is now being officially called the Dogwood building, a mixture of one and two bedroom rental units of reasonable rents.

April has been a concentrated month of work, some of which involves volunteers, to ready the units for occupation in May.

This is the fourth six-plex to be built by the non-profit society at its 36003 11th St. location.

