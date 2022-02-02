Housing report reveals RDBN in fairly good shape

The RDBN has some areas to address with housing in the region. (File photo/Houston Today)

Findings from a housing report compiled by M’akola Development Services (MDS) was presented to the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) board of directors on Jan. 26, and revealed some good news and some bad.

Among the main issues outlined, include affordable and accessible housing for senior citizens. According to the MDS report, the population of seniors within the RDBN is expected to grow by 71 per cent from 2016 to 2026.

“That growth over a 10 year period creates a problem, because many older resident we spoke to expressed worry about their ability to maintain larger properties, but are unable to downsize because of cost or availability,” MDS Housing Research and Policy Lead Sandy Mackay said.

Home care and semi-supported or supported options were also a need highlighted by Mackay, as long-term care has a growing demand and is already experiencing over capacity in the current services available.

The other major housing issue the RDBN is facing is available rental housing. According to the report 32 per cent of renter respondents indicated that their current housing was not affordable. “Rental housing is hard to find, and more expensive,” said Mackay.

Furthermore, the renter household median income for the region is $54,700, a number that Mackay says is difficult for many potential renters who are considering coming to the area to meet. The report states that many renters said they’re worried about the ability to save in the current rental market, as as as the ability to stay in the RDBN and grow their family.

This highlights a need for more dedicated and affordable rental options, including housing for workers in key industries as well as housing for seasonal and agricultural workers.

In terms of ways forward to solve these issues, Mackay said that partnerships are key between the RDBN and municipalities on urban-type developments, as well encouraging non-market uses in addition to rental tenures to fill in the gaps of those to the far left of the spectrum of those who can’t afford the average rental median.

Despite the concerns, Mackay told the RDBN board of directors that compared to other areas, the region is in a good position to be able to solve their issues.

“The RDBN is better positioned than many regions to address housing needs relative to other regions. This is due to good overall income statistics relative to shelter costs, income growth among renters, and lower rates of core housing needs as well as active local advocates and a desirable market,” said Mackay.

“The RDBN should feel good about its current position, and optimistic about its ability to address challenges going forward. Having said that, needs within the region still exist and are varied, which shouldn’t go unnoticed,” he continued.

