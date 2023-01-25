Housing numbers remain flat from 2021 to 2022

Providing new homes for people in Houston remains a challenge, information from the independent agency which provides information on housing values and quantity to local governments indicates.

The number of single family dwellings within the District of Houston boundaries remains at 549 from 2021 to 2022 and the number of manufactured homes also remained the same at 181 from 2021 to 2022, states the B.C. Assessment Authority in a release of assessment data the first week of January.

The housing numbers come as mayor Shane Brienen has identified a tight real estate market and a tight rental market as issues facing the community.

But while the housing stock situation within the District of Houston boundaries remains stagnant, there have been slight increases in the rural area.

There are now 184 single family dwellings on the tax rolls in the rural area as of 2023 compared to 181 for 2022.

Values for single family dwellings in the rural area have also increased, from $374,000 when assessment data was released in January 2022 to $425,000 this January.

The number of manufactured homes in the rural area edged up by one from 169 to 170 as of January 2023 compared to January 2022.

Manufactured home values also rose from 2021 to 2022 — $57,000 to $65,000.