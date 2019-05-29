Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

The new hotline offers over 200 languages, and is available year-round for both victims and witnesses (Pexels photo)

Canada’s dedicated organization to ending human trafficking has launched a first-of-its-kind hotline for victims and witnesses of sex exploitation, including in B.C.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking launched the multilingual hotline which will be monitored 24-7, as part of its efforts in eradicating the exploitation of people through prostitution or forced labour.

“People find it hard to believe, but human trafficking is a real threat to vulnerable individuals across this country,” CEO Barbara Gosse said during a news conference. “We all have a moral and an ethical obligation to make a positive difference, and the hotline is a vital step in this process.”

READ MORE: B.C.’s children are at risk, says child sex trafficking watchdog

By calling the confidential number at 1-833-900-1010 witnesses can leave tips which will be directed by staff to police. Meanwhile, those being trafficked will be referred to social service providers or local law enforcement agencies when appropriate.

Data available through Statistics Canada shows that B.C. was home to 35 human trafficking violations between 2009 and 2016. This kind of exploitation, which carries up to 14 years in prison by federal law, is often under reported, the organization warned.

Typically, human traffickers target women and girls – specifically of Indigenous or minority background, including immigrants, the organization said.

The number of those who fall victim to being exploited has been on the rise, according to Sgt. Maria Koniuck, a member of the Winnipeg Police Service’ Counter Exploitation Unit.

“Demand is increasing and traffickers are using technology to increase profits,” she said. “Canadians need to be informed and aware that this crime is happening in small, remote communities as well as big cities. Data collected by the hotline will assist law enforcement in combating this crime and supporting survivors.”

The initiative is backed by support from the federal government and donations.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.