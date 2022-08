The Houston Drags were held Aug. 12, 13 and 14 at the Houston Airport west of Houston. Was a successful weekend considering the weather. the winners are: King of the Hill went to Kris Barrnet, Super Pro Class first place: Clint Dellvecha, second: Gord Hidber, Pro Class first place Dawson Calkins, second place Blake Bedford Jr., Dragster first place: Logan Calkins, second place Kaden Barrnet. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)