Honouring Christine Holland in Houston

Houston Unis’tot’en Preservation Society unveiled a plaque honouring Christine Holland in Steelhead Park on June 21. Chief Nedibis – nighthawk, aka Christine Holland was from Unis’tot’en territories. She belonged to the big frog clan and was chief of the Yikh Tsawihggis. Chief Nedibis was born in the late 1860s and passed away in the 1980s. This project dedicated to her legacy of love for her family, culture and traditions and land. Houston Unis’tot’en Preservation Society was founded by Larry Tijoe in 2014. His vision was to share the rich culture history of the Unis’tot’en people and to preserve the legacy of Christine Holland. (L-R) Pepita Elena McKee from the Unis’tot’en Preservation Society, Mayor Shane Brienen, Marion Tiljoe, Andrea Newell – the core group that made this plaque possible from concept to funding to being installed. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)