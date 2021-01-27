Houston Trailer Park. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Houston Trailer Park. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Homeowner successful in having assessment lowered

Valuation had soared 800 per cent

The B.C. Assessment Authority has lowered a local manufactured home owner’s assessment after she questioned an increase of nearly 800 per cent.

Angelique Houlihan could not understand how her Houston Trailer Park residence, a single wide plus extensions, could jump in value from $6,500 to $58,400 in just one year.

So she sent the authority an email through its website and the answer came via a phone call last week from an appraiser.

“He said there should have been safeguards in place for this kind of thing not to happen. He really didn’t know why it happened,” Houlihan recounted of the conversation.

The appraiser said her assessment will be lowered to $15,000, a figure that’s satisfactory to Houlihan.

Several years ago she had asked the authority to increase the assessed value of her residence to that amount to reflect the improvements she had made since purchasing the property.

“I’m really happy with the result. He apologized and he was very polite. He said there was nothing I needed to do and that he would take care of things,” said Houlihan of the conversation.

She said the assessed value of a second home at the park, also dramatically increased, will be decreased.

Houlihan had been worried the huge increase would result in her having to pay more property taxes, something she said might have meant having to sell.

“But even if I did, I’d have to find another place to live,” she added.

Provincial privacy legislation won’t permit B.C. Assessment Authority officials from commenting directly on Houlihan’s situation, but deputy assessor David Keough said that the best thing property owners can do if concerned about their assessment is to contact an appraiser.

“Some situations where an assessment may be changed are if a property owner did renovations to a property that BC Assessment were not aware of, if a property owner demolished a garage without a permit. These are just a few examples. Appraisers make decisions on market value with the information they have and the inquiry period allows property owners to provide more information about their property,” he said.

“By calling into our offices, it allows our appraisers to confirm the information about a property and ensure it is reflected correctly on their assessment as market value,” Keough added.

The assessment authority uses sales data based on an established snapshot date of July 1 each year to help establish valuations which are then sent out to homeowners each January. It will also do physical assessments in October.

The valuations are then used by local governments to determine property taxation levels.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian, American rescue crews searching for missing aircraft in waters near Victoria

Just Posted

Ski trails
Great skiing in Houston

The trails are in good shape at Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club.… Continue reading

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

The food hub survey showed that over 61 per cent respondents were looking to expand their business. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Houston Today)
RDBN’s food hub survey highlights producers’ needs

The project team to set up further discussion sessions with producers this year

“We are very excited and very grateful that in a year that has been challenging for a lot of people, we have been fortunate to be where we are,” said Tim Close, the manager for Tim Hortons, Houston. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)
Houston’s Tim Hortons — a popular stop, all the way to Burns Lake

Close family hires locally for the franchise

Houston Trailer Park. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Homeowner successful in having assessment lowered

Valuation had soared 800 per cent

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

A Cessna 170 airplane similar to the one pictured above is reported to be missing off the waters between Victoria and Washington State. Twitter photo/USCG
Canadian, American rescue crews searching for missing aircraft in waters near Victoria

The search is centered around the waters northeast of Port Angeles

Jonathon Muzychka and Dean Reber are wanted on Canada-wide warrants. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Convicted killer, robber at large after failing to return to facility: Victoria police

Dean Reber, 60, and Jonathon Muzychka, 43, may be together

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
30% of B.C. recovery benefit applications held up in manual review

The province says 150 staff have been reassigned to help with manually reviewing applications

Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kobe Bryant’s presence remains strong a year after his death

Tuesday marks the grim anniversary of the crash that took their lives

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed at 183 Street and Highway 10 Friday night. (File photo)
Man armed with bow and arrow arrested inside Rossland City Hall

A 24-year-old Rossland man is in custody

Modelling of predicted transmission growth from the B117 COVID-19 variant in British Columbia. (Simon Fraser University)
COVID-19 variant predicted to cause ‘unmanageable’ case spike in B.C: report

SFU researchers predict a doubling of COVID-19 cases every two weeks if the variant spreads

The Brucejack mine is 65 km north of Stewart in northwestern B.C. (Pretivm Photo)
B.C. mine executives see bright gleam in post-COVID future

Low carbon drives demand for copper, steelmaking coal

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian /Omaha World-Herald via AP
Canadians divided over Keystone pipeline, despite U.S. president’s permit pullback

Two-thirds of Canadians think Biden’s decision was a “bad thing” for Alberta

Most Read