Hockey tournament in Houston

U15 Zones were held in Houston last weekend with Fraser Lake, Vanderhoof and Smithers participating. U13 Exhibition Games were also played between Houston and Smithers. Houston Today was unable to record a winner before press time. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)
