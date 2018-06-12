Shannon Harvey-Renner says the overnight theft of a hockey-stick tribute to Humboldt that she had put by her front door following the April 6 tragedy is distressing and disrespectful. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Hockey stick honouring Humboldt Broncos stolen from B.C. porch

South Surrey homeowner describes theft of tribute as ‘disrespectful’

The broken hockey stick that had adorned the front porch of Shannon Harvey-Renner’s South Surrey home since early April would have been worthless to anybody else.

But, placed as a tribute following the horrific crash involving a busload of junior hockey team players, it was priceless to Harvey-Renner.

“It was a symbol of my respect,” Harvey-Renner said Monday, hours after she discovered the stick – which she’d covered in green and yellow ribbons, the colours of the Humboldt Broncos – had been stolen.

“Out of respect for Humboldt and the tragedy they’re still dealing with.”

Sixteen people – most of them junior hockey players, including former Surrey Eagle Jaxon Joseph – died when a tractor-trailer collided with the Broncos’ bus on April 6, as the team headed toward a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask. Fourteen others were injured.

Harvey-Renner said she knew in the aftermath of the tragedy that she wanted to do something that felt meaningful, even though, while she used to watch her younger brother play hockey at White Rock’s Centennial Arena, she has no specific connection to the Humboldt team.

She chose the hockey-stick tribute after hearing about the #PutYourStickOut effort that caught on following one man’s text to a friend: a photo of a hockey stick by his front door, and the message, “Leaving it out on the porch tonight. The boys might need it… wherever they are.”

“I found it so moving,” Harvey-Renner said, choking up at the memory. “I just lost it – kind of like I’m losing it now.

“And then somebody steals it.”

Harvey-Renner said she got the stick, which had a broken blade, from a co-worker at the Township of Langley municipal hall. She took it home, wrapped it in the team-colour ribbons and put it on her porch, determined it would stay there for a full year.

It was stolen two months later, sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.

“Seriously?” Harvey-Renner said in disgust.

“My eyes started to well up. That’s not funny. That’s totally disrespectful.”

Harvey-Renner said she isn’t going to call police – “It’s a broken hockey stick,” she said – but is hopeful whoever took the stick will see the error of the act and put the stick back where they found it.

If not, she will replace it herself. But the sting of the theft won’t soon fade.

“I find it upsetting,” she said. “It’s something like that, you just hope for the best in people. This was not the best in people.”

Previous story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji
Next story
UPDATE: Hindu organization asks B.C. company to pull ‘offensive’ jacket

Just Posted

Distraught mother pleads for help finding missing son

Colten Fleury is believed to have been spotted hitchhiking near Witset on his way to Prince Rupert.

No charges in police shooting deaths of Granisle mother and son

RCMP officer’s actions justified in report including Molotov cocktails and guns in 2016 incident.

Northern Health Authority expands medical bus use

Over 60 or have mobility chalenges? You can now travel on Northern Connections.

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Motion passes to start long Bulkley Valley District Hospital replacement process

Smithers mayor forms hospital board motion to make new hospital a priority for Smithers.

Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Social media users are thanking Canadian neighbours for arts, kindness, food

B.C. tech firm denies lying to committee probing Facebook data scandal

Jeff Silvester of AggregateIQ says Victoria company did nothing wrong during 2016 Brexit referendum

B.C. woman burned in house fire while trying to rescue cats

A Princeton area home was completely destroyed in nighttime blaze

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

3 prisoners on the lam after escaping Alberta prison

Four prisoners escape from the Red Deer Remand Centre, one is caught

FIFA World Cup preview: Defending World Cup champions Germany prepared to lead Group F

Battle for group runner-up will be close with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea

Hockey stick honouring Humboldt Broncos stolen from B.C. porch

South Surrey homeowner describes theft of tribute as ‘disrespectful’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney

Trump confused by Trudeau’s ‘pushed around’ comment

President Donald Trump says he and Trudeau just ‘shook hands’

Most Read