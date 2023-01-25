Hockey practice

On Jan. 17 the U15 Houston Minor Hockey players were on the ice for practice time. Practice is held on Tuesdays and Thursday evenings from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. The team is preparing for double league home tournament on Jan. 21 and 28 with the Smithers U15. The U15 players were challenged to score or do push ups during their practice. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)