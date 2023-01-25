On Jan. 17 U15 Houston Minor Hockey players were on the ice for practice time. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today).

Hockey practice

On Jan. 17 the U15 Houston Minor Hockey players were on the ice for practice time. Practice is held on Tuesdays and Thursday evenings from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. The team is preparing for double league home tournament on Jan. 21 and 28 with the Smithers U15. The U15 players were challenged to score or do push ups during their practice. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
Australia could deny Ye entry over antisemitism: official

Just Posted

Gigantic prefabricated LNG processing units, called trains, are to liquefy natural gas. Phase one of the project will see two of these trains go into operation. Production would double in phase 2 as two more trains go online. (Michael Bramadat-Wilcock photo)
LNG Canada, BC Hydro explore electrification options

Canfor’s mill in Houston remains closed because of weekend fire. (File photo)
Fire delays Houston Canfor mill full re-opening

A long-term care resident at Mountainview Lodge in Kitimat who got the COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination clinic held Thursday (Jan. 21). Northern Health photo
Kitimat council to ask B.C. health authorities to drop healthcare worker vaccine mandate

Smoke from a fire at Kitimat Trailer Court Jan. 19 obscures the road. (Misty Johnsen/ Northern Sentinel)
One dead in Kitimat trailer park fire