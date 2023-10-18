Hockey practice

The U18 team had ice time for their practice on Tuesday evenings from 9:15 to 10:15 p.m. and on Thursday evenings from 8-9:15 p.m. The team was using this week’s ice time preparing for their first league game with Vanderhoof. This year’s U18 team consisting of 17 players is coached by Alonzo Slaney and Devon Haftner. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)