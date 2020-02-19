Hockey Canada in Houston

Houston Secondary School’s hockey academy program is affiliated with Hockey Canada and is open to all students in Grades 8-12. The focus is on individual skill development which makes it possible for students with varying skill levels to take the course at the same time. Many of the players also play minor hockey but it is not a requirement. A number of players that do not play organized hockey but get an opportunity to try the sport in school. Students are on the ice three times a week with an off ice sessions on the other days. This program has also started an elementary school hockey academy program that is open to students in Grade 6 and 7. It is open to students from both Twain Sullivan Elementary and Silverthorne Elementary schools. (Angelique Houlihan photo)



