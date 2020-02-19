Hockey Canada in Houston

Houston Secondary School’s hockey academy program is affiliated with Hockey Canada and is open to all students in Grades 8-12. The focus is on individual skill development which makes it possible for students with varying skill levels to take the course at the same time. Many of the players also play minor hockey but it is not a requirement. A number of players that do not play organized hockey but get an opportunity to try the sport in school. Students are on the ice three times a week with an off ice sessions on the other days. This program has also started an elementary school hockey academy program that is open to students in Grade 6 and 7. It is open to students from both Twain Sullivan Elementary and Silverthorne Elementary schools. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Just Posted

Off to the Provincials

For the past two seasons Houston resident, Eryn has been curling out… Continue reading

Free community movie in Houston

On Feb. 14 the PV Plaza present the Disney movie Tangled. Coastal… Continue reading

Morice Mountain Winter Challenge in Houston

The Morice Mountain Winter Challenge was held Feb. 9 from10 a.m. -… Continue reading

It’s flu season

Northern Health recently dealt with an outbreak of influenza in the Prince… Continue reading

District begins search for downtown contractor

Hopes for contract to be let in early spring

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Fine follows provincial crackdown on popular dispensary

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Nanaimo man wins lotto, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

Curtis Wright a winner in Lotto 6/49 draw

Most Read