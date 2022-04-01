Update: Highway 16 now open in both directions

Update: The vehicle blocking traffic in both directions on Highway 16 in Topley between Houston and Burns Lake has been cleared and regular traffic flow has resumed.

An update is expected by 9 a.m. on an incident that has closed Hwy. 16 in both directions in the Six Mile Hill area east of Topley between Houston and Burns Lake.

Information posted on the provincial Drive BC traffic information indicates that a vehicle recovery is now underway.

A traffic cam along that stretch of highway shows snowy conditions.