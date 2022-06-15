Highway closed, no detour available. Take alternate route.

Update: 1 dead in major vehicle incident on Highway 1 between Golden and Field

The highway has reopened

At least one fatality has been confirmed by Golden RCMP after a major vehicle incident this morning in Yoho National Park.

One other person has been airlifted for their injuries. RCMP say they are in stable but serious conditions.

Two vehicles with on passenger each were involved in the incident, which occurred near the turnoff for Emerald Lake Rd close to Field.

Highway 1 is now open, according to DriveBC. The highway was closed for just over five hours.

According to a witness at the scene who took to Twitter, both Golden and Lake Louise Fire Departments are on the scene. RCMP confirmed that a car was on fire upon arrival, with ambulance, fire, parks STARS Ambulance and the coroner all attending the scene.

The fire was contained and did not spread.

The incident occurred before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. An update is expected sometime this morning.

An investigation is still ongoing.

The details of the incident are not yet known.

More to come….

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
