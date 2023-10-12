Highway 97 is closed between Dunkley Road and Cinema Road North, about 16 kms south of Hixon. (file photo)

Highway 97 is closed between Dunkley Road and Cinema Road North, about 16 kms south of Hixon. (file photo)

Highway 97 closed near Hixon after pickup, tractor-trailer unit collide, 1 dead

Dunkley Lumber sawmill staff respond to help, say police

One driver is dead and another injured after a fiery crash south of Hixon.

The crash occured at about 3:50 a.m. on Highway 97 about 17 kms south of the hamlet of Hixon. The highway is blocked between Cinema Road North and Dunkley Road with no detours available. When police arrived, they found the incident to involve two vehicles, a pickup and a tractor-trailer rig.

“Both vehicles had caught fire. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was found deceased,” said Sgt. Clay Kronebusch of the Quesnel RCMP.

As the incident was outside of the nearest fire protection area, but in close proximity to Dunkley Lumber’s sawmill at Strathnaver, Kronebusch said “a crew from Dunkley Lumber attended to extinguish the vehicle fire and to prevent the fire from spreading further… We would like to thank Dunkley Lumber for their assistance with fire suppression.”

Police are on scene investigating, he added, but there was no estimate for how long the highway would need to remain closed as crash analysts conducted their research. Traffic is still halted in both directions for the foreseeable future.

