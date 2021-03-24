District of Houston file photo

Highway 16 undergrounding project to proceed

District will dip into reserves to cover increased costs

The District of Houston council has decided to finish the Hwy. 16 improvement project but at a cost that will exceed first estimates and require it to dip into its reserves.

New sidewalks, burying utility lines, adding pedestrian lighting and other features along the highway as it runs adjacent to the downtown core are considered part of the District’s long term plan for a more attractive and welcoming presence.

But the projected price tag to complete works begun last year has now increased by $904,00 to $2.128 million and this was presented to council this year as it considered its project and spending plans over the next years.

Rising costs were first identified last year when just one bid was received to place utility lines underground as work began on the sidewalk portion of the improvement project.

With that bid being $453,000 over the budgeted amount, the District shelved the underground project with a view to revisiting costs to proceed this year.

The plan as presented to council this year is to divide the remaining work into two parts with placing of utility lines underground from the Buck Creek Bridge to Butler being done this year along with required sidewalk and other planned improvements and the Poulton to Butler sidewalk portion of the overall project being done next year.

Of the estimated $2.128 million for what’s need for completion, $1.758 million would be for this year with next year’s Poulton to Butler sidewalk construction taking up the remaining $370,000. The money this year would come from District surpluses while the money for the sidewalk project would come from gas taxes collected by the federal government and then divvied up among local governments.

The projected increase was enough for chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck to issue a caution to council in a lengthy memo outlining potential projects stretching from this year to 2025 as council considered a financial plan for 2021-2025.

A number of contemplated projects, including Hwy. 16, would draw down the District’s surpluses and reserves and while that would still leave the amount above minimum requirements, Pinchbeck noted they “would place the District in a much weaker financial position than it is in today.”

He recommended shelving this year’s Hwy16 project and the $1.758 million cost to complete it while acknowledging a key part of the District’s strategic plan would be incomplete.

“The proposed project has suffered significant scope creep and cost inflation due to a variety of factors,” Pinchbeck’s memo indicated.

The new project figure does include a 15 per cent contingency allowance for unanticipated costs and a 15 per cent allowance for project administration.

One complicating factor lies in the cost of placing BC Hydro, Telus and CityWest lines underground. The District has already conceded that it will pay for the full cost of placing the Telus and CityWest lines underground.

It’s a different matter when it comes to BC Hydro as the provincial crown corporation does have a program to cover 33 per cent of the cost of burying its lines. That amount is $312,696 but it is not provided as cash to the District. Instead it offsets the size of the total bill BC Hydro will send to the District.

Unlike original project projections in which BC Hydro would be cost sharing, the District will have to pay for the full $1.758 million cost.

In discussions between council members about the project and its projected costs, Mayor Shane Brienen did note that council can revisit its plans should bids received exceed estimates.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

Just Posted

District of Houston file photo
Highway 16 undergrounding project to proceed

District will dip into reserves to cover increased costs

The first annual Corduroy Cup saw 25 participants. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Morice Mountain Nordic Ski club’s Corduroy Cup — a success

Event saw 25 participants ranging from below 10 to above 70 years of age

Council has started to allocate the money needed to finance improvements underneath and on top of 10 Street. (Houston Today photo)
Council allocates money for more downtown work

But will still rely on senior government grants

HSS leadership team organizes school-wide, week-long events. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Houston Secondary School’s dress up week

Week-long events held to encourage school spirit

Community hall file photo
District of Houston spending plans

It took two meetings but the District of Houston council completed an… Continue reading

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen with injection supplies at a clinic in Winnipeg on March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective but will add warning on clots

Canada has thus far received about 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Brian and Shannon Kitts, of Summerland. (Facebook)
Summerland couple charged in million-dollar Ponzi scheme

Investigation conducted by Alberta RCMP

Most Read