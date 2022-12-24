Highway 1 closed from Revelstoke and Golden due to avalanche hazard

The highway will be closed until at least 9 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed from Revelstoke to Golden due to avalanche hazards. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 from Revelstoke to Golden is closed in both directions.

⛔#BCHwy1 is CLOSED from #Revelstoke to #GoldenBC due to high avalanche hazard. Next update expected at 9:00 PM. ℹ️ See Drive BC: https://t.co/U8r1Es4lRS — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 24, 2022

Due to heavy snowfall, the stretch of the highway to closed because it’s a high avalanche hazard area. A detour is not available.

The area is expecting 20 to 30 centimetres of snow today under the winter storm warning.

The next update isn’t until 9 p.m., according to DriveBC.

