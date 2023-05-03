Rising temperatures, followed by heavy rains, will worsen conditions in areas already experiencing flooding in the coming days. Areas in red are subject to a flood warning, meaning river level have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, resulting in flooding. Areas in yellow are subject to a flood watch, meaning rivers levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding may occur. Areas in yellow are subject to a high streamflow advisory, meaning river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected. (Screencap)

Rising temperatures, followed by heavy rains, will worsen conditions in areas already experiencing flooding in the coming days. Areas in red are subject to a flood warning, meaning river level have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, resulting in flooding. Areas in yellow are subject to a flood watch, meaning rivers levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding may occur. Areas in yellow are subject to a high streamflow advisory, meaning river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected. (Screencap)

Higher temperatures followed by heavy rains mean more B.C. flooding in coming days

Officials warn flooding to get worse in Cache Creek, parts of Okanagan and Boundary region

Conditions in B.C. areas currently experiencing flooding are expected to get worse, the province said Wednesday (May 3).

An information bulletin from the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness said that hot weather in the coming days will accelerate snowmelt through Friday, when heavy rainfall and thundershowers are expected to start, lasting through Saturday.

“Based on forecasts from the River Forecast Centre, conditions in areas that are currently flooding, including Cache Creek and Okanagan Indian Band territory, are expected to deteriorate over the coming days,” it reads.

The ministry also warns of increased flooding in other areas, particularly the Central Interior and the Okanagan, Wednesday through Friday, with moderate flooding likely in Grand Forks.

“Into the weekend, significant flood hazard is expected throughout small and medium-sized watersheds in the Central Interior, Okanagan, Boundary and Southern Kootenays,” it reads.

RELATED: FLOOD WATCH: 18 properties on evacuation alert in rural Grand Forks

RELATED: Nicola Valley under severe thunderstorm watch while rivers rise

RELATED: Boundary residents urged to prepare ‘grab and go’ bag amid continued flood risks

Provincial officials are deploying sandbags and other assets to protect homes and public infrastructure in at-risk communities, including Grand Forks, Cache Creek and Okanagan Indian Band territory. Provincial watershed experts have also headed to areas of concern, holding regular co-ordination calls to assist communities.

The ministry urges people in affected regions to take precautions to ensure their personal safety, including developing a household plan, putting together emergency kits, connecting with neighbours and learning about the local government emergency response plan for their area.

While the River Forecast Centre is monitoring weather patterns and river conditions, the ministry is asking residents to monitor information from local municipalities and First Nations, because they have the most current information.

“Depending on the severity of the situation, an evacuation alert or order may be issued,” it reads. “People must follow the advice and direction of local authorities.”

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. MLA calls for provincewide ban on drug use in parks, playgrounds

Just Posted

The remains of Jordan Straight, who was reported missing to Terrace RCMP on October 30, 2022, were discovered in a remote wooded area. (Courtesy of Terrace RCMP) The remains of Jordan Straight, who was reported missing to Terrace RCMP on October 30, 2022, were discovered in a remote wooded area. (Courtesy of Terrace RCMP)
Remains of missing man found in remote wooded area, Terrace RCMP says

The first ever Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament in Terrace was held on April 30, with teams from Smithers and Prince Rupert participating. (Courtesy of Kam Siemens)
First Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament fosters community integration in Terrace

On April 27, Toboggan Creek Fish Hatchery released just over 9,000 Chinook salmon (at the pre-smolt stage - ie. 1.5 years old) into the Upper Bulkley River where their parents were caught in August of 2021. Toboggan creek staff and local volunteers catch the adults and bring the eggs and milt to their hatchery to fertilize and raise and then return them to the Upper Bulkley. Nathan Hofsink was on the fish cannon seen here, had a blast. Toboggan Creek staff released the remainder of their 15,000 total for this round the next day. The Buck Creek Hatchery in Houston partners with Toboggan Creek. Tobaggan Creek raises Chinook and Buck Creek raises Coho for the Upper Bulkley. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
A total of 15,000 Chinook fry released

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2 men dead after boating incident near Haida Gwaii