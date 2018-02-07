Completion rates in School District 54 (Bulkley Valley) were slightly lower than the provincial average in 2016-17, with 79.1 per cent of students getting their diplomas within six years. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

High school completion rates rising in B.C.

School District 54 slightly below the provincial average

New data from the B.C. Ministry of Education show the average high-school completion rate continued its slow improvement last year, with 84 per cent of students getting their diplomas within six years.

The average completion rate has climbed by more than five per cent in the past 10 years, despite the teacher strikes and political turmoil that have disrupted B.C.’s public education system during that time.

Completion rates in School District 54 (Bulkley Valley) were slightly lower than the provincial average in 2016-17, with 79.1 per cent of students getting their diplomas within six years.

According to School District 54 superintendent of schools Chris van der Mark, the district’s Aboriginal completion rate (65 per cent in 2016-17) has been showing a steady improvement over the past few years.

Across the province, the completion rate for Aboriginal students showed a similar improvement, up 2.1 per cent in 2016-17 compared to the previous school year. Aboriginal high-school completion is up to 65.9 per cent in B.C., an increase of 19 per cent in the past 10 years.

Students designated as having special needs have also closed the gap in high-school completion, up 2.4 per cent to 69.4 per cent in 2016-17 compared to the previous year. Over the past 10 years, special needs completion rates have improved more than 25 per cent.

While there has been a steady stream of labour disputes, legal action and claims of under-funding in the B.C. school system during the decade, and a scramble to hire thousands of teachers after a decision by the Supreme Court of Canada on teacher bargaining last year, student achievement has led the country and the world.

According to the ministry’s website, B.C. student achievement is the highest of all Canadian provinces, with only Finland and Japan finishing ahead of B.C. in international rankings.

In a 2014 report on education performance by the Conference Board of Canada, B.C. students had the highest average reading literacy rate in Canada, and were recognized as one of the top seven jurisdictions in the world.

Previous story
B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes
Next story
Semi truck rollover east of Houston

Just Posted

Study: Tobacco minimum age law effective

Study author believes raising minimum age could reduce youth smoking

Relationship protocol between First Nations and local governments in the works

A second draft of the protocol agreement is now being reviewed

High school completion rates rising in B.C.

School District 54 slightly below the provincial average

New data may attract investment to northern B.C.

Geoscience BC releases data of aerial survey conducted last summer

Rail concerns to be discussed with MP

Concerns have “remained or worsened,” says advocacy group

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

New B.C. Liberal leader’s connection to Sun Wave and Watson Island

Andrew Wilkinson was once the legal representative for Ni Ritao

Northwest woman sentenced for manslaughter in Vancouver

Samantha Doolan, 30, killed 28-year-old Lauren McLellan outside the Caprice Nightclub almost two years ago

Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

Most Read