Fets Whisky Kitchen says it was raided yesterday along with three other Scotch Malt Whisky Society bars. (Photo from Fets Whisky Kitchen Facebook page)

High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Raids end in seizures at Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver whisky joints

Officials say a whisky raid across four B.C. establishments this week has resulted in the seizure of hundreds of bottles of alcohol.

The Liquor Control and Licensing Branch confirmed to Black Press Media that raids occurred simultaneously Thursday at Union Club and Little Jumbo in Victoria, The Grand Hotel in Nanaimo, and Fets Whisky Kitchen in Vancouver. The alcohol was confiscated because it was not acquired through the Liquor Control Branch.

“Selling illegally obtained liquor is right up there with selling booze to minors. Those are the two things that get you in hot water with Liquor Control and Licensing Branch,” said Glenn Barlow, owner of Cook St. Liquor and the Food and Beverage Director of Atomique Productions. “There is a restriction around alcohol being resold that hasn’t been purchased through the proper channels, because no tax revenue has been made off that.”

According to the Fets Whisky Kitchen’s Facebook page, the government inventoried, catalogued, sealed and removed 242 bottles of whisky from the Scotch Malt Whisky Society worth about $40k.

It also said all four establishments are SMWS Partner Bars and the only whisky taken at each location were the Society bottles.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society claims Canadians can access the largest selection of single cask, single malt whiskies available in the world through membership in their club. Their website states that only members can purchase their whiskies.

Black Press Media reached out to The Union Club for comment, but they refused comment.

The story is ongoing and will be updated shortly.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Train derails in Northwest B.C.

Just Posted

Houston introduces Change program

Program offers lifestyle intervention to patients with metabolic syndrome

Nearly $500,000 available for internships with First Nations government

Funds announced through partnership with Northern Development and Government of Canada

Property sales up in Houston in 2017

Average selling price of single-family homes has also increased

Alexandra Park, undeveloped wonderland

Alexandra Park is located behind the Houston Leisure Facility at the end… Continue reading

Public’s help needed with tick survey

Tick infestations can directly impact the survival rates of moose

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Raids end in seizures at Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver whisky joints

Double-doubles and demonstrations: Employees rally outside Tim Hortons

Protests held in response to Ontario franchise owners cutting employee benefits and breaks

Train derails in Northwest B.C.

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment.

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Christopher Garnier appealing murder conviction in death of off-duty cop

Jury found Garnier guilty in December, rejecting his claim she died accidentally during rough sex

Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint

Canadian Transportation Agency must take new look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines

Gas plants verdict coming down today; ex-premier’s top aides to learn fate

Verdict to be delivered on senior staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty

Most Read