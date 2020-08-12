Here were the worst Houston crash trends in 2019

There were a total of 124 reported vehicle crashes in Houston last year, with the highest number of crashes recorded on intersections along Highway 16.

A total of 40 crashes were recorded on Highway 16 alone of which 14 occurred at various intersections along the highway. The trend for Hwy 16 to be the most susceptible site for crashes has continued over the years according to the ICBC data with almost 45 crashes in 2015, 43 in 2016 and 39 in 2017 and 2018 each.

Followed by the highway, Morrice River Rd. saw eight crashes and Yellowhead Highway saw six crashes. This site also remains as one of the top crash sites from 2015.

The intersection of Highway 16 and Morrice River Rd. and Service Road and Turning Road saw a total of two crashes, the same number as the intersection of Highway 16 and Tweedie Avenue and Tweedie Avenue North. These intersections continue to be the top crash sites for previous years starting from 2015.

The month of April saw the maximum number of crashes at a total of 15, followed by November at 14 and January, July, September and October at 11 each.

Of the total number of reported crashes, 61 were reported as single vehicle crashes and 18 were side-impact crashes.

The total number of crashes, puts the district at the No. 16 spot, with Prince George reporting the highest number of crashes at 4,987, followed by Fort St John at 1,344 in the north central region of the province. The district’s neighbours Terrace on the fifth spot and Smithers on the ninth spot are at 849 and 418 crashes respectively.

ICBC data differentiates between crashes that involved casualty or injury and those that involved material damage only. Of the 124 reported crashes, 19 were recorded as casualties of which 12 occurred on Highway 16. The remaining 105 crashes were recorded as property damage only.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

ICBC