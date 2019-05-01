Helping out on Earth Day

The Grade 1 class from the Christian School, Jackie Hielema’s class, picked up garbage around their school for the ‘Tim Hortons Pitch In’ to celebrate Earth Day which was on April 22. Although the kids did come upon a few needles in the grass, they were told before hand if they found anything dangerous to stay back and not to touch it and to call a teacher. (Angelique Houlihan photos)
