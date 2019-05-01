Helping out on Earth Day

The Grade 1 class from the Christian School, Jackie Hielema’s class, picked up garbage around their school for the ‘Tim Hortons Pitch In’ to celebrate Earth Day which was on April 22. Although the kids did come upon a few needles in the grass, they were told before hand if they found anything dangerous to stay back and not to touch it and to call a teacher. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

Previous story
‘Besieged’ B.C. farmland needs protection from oil and gas sector: report

Just Posted

Northwest B.C. man brought back from the dead at Vancouver General

World-first experimental intervention could save countless cardiac arrest victims’ lives

School trustees raise their pay

Federal tax changes one of the reasons

Helping out on Earth Day

The Grade 1 class from the Christian School, Jackie Hielema’s class, picked… Continue reading

No more benches in mall

Interior benches were removed from the Houston Mall over a month ago… Continue reading

CleanBC efficiency rebates for Houston

British Columbians making energy-saving improvements to their homes can save thousands of… Continue reading

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

‘Besieged’ B.C. farmland needs protection from oil and gas sector: report

Agriculture Ministry released final report that makes 32 recommendations

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

Two cats were believed to be trapped in the sinkhole, but one feline believed to have escaped

Transgender inmate at B.C. women’s prison files discrimination complaint

Human Rights Tribunal hears case in June.

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Most Read