Helping out 4H

One Sept. 23 the team at Buy Low Foods put together a BBQ to raise funds in support of the Topley 4H club. The money raised will help with the cost of the renovations of their new home at Four Seasons Park. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Houston mayor to run for B.C. United Party

Houston mayor Shane Brienen at a spring job fair. He’s now been named to run for the B.C. United party for the Nechako Lakes riding in the next provincial election. (File photo)
Houston mayor to run for B.C. United Party

Police are asking the public for information on a man found severely injured in Kitimat, Aug. 25.
Kitimat RCMP seek info on man found severely injured

Laxgalt’sap Cultural Dancers started and finished the ceremony with traditional songs. (Seth Forward/Northern View)
Nisga’a celebrate return of ancestral totem pole to their territory

During high water, areas without streamside vegetation see banks eroding causing land loss and habitat destruction. (Cindy Verbeek photo/Houston Today)
Group formed to protect regional watershed