Search and rescue personnel help flood evacuees disembark from a helicopter in Agassiz, B.C. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Search and rescue personnel help flood evacuees disembark from a helicopter in Agassiz, B.C. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Helicopters rescue 275 stranded B.C. motorists, efforts now turn to debris field

More than 20 emergency centres have been activated to help house stranded travellers

Rescue crews will spend Tuesday searching for people who may have been trapped in debris from mudslides on a British Columbia highway, after helicopters worked to ferry out 275 people from a slide site on Highway 7.

The mudslides rolled over the highway during an “atmospheric river” that brought a deluge of rain and flooding to the southwest and central parts of the province.

The torrential rain closed highways, overwhelmed rivers and creeks and caused the wastewater treatment plant in Merritt to break down, forcing the evacuation of the city of 7,000.

More than 20 emergency centres have been activated to help house stranded travellers.

Multiple roadways have been closed because of flooding or landslides, including sections of Highway 1A, Highway 3, Highway 11, Highway 12, and Highway 91.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government is ready to help British Columbians affected by flooding and extreme weather, urging people to stay safe.

There have been no reports of any fatalities.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Search and Rescue helicopters bring Lougheed Highway evacuees to shelter in Agassiz

flooding

Previous story
Oceana audit says little progress in Canada’s fishery management over last five years
Next story
VIDEO: Barge on the loose in choppy waters runs aground near Vancouver walkway

Just Posted

Local residents are over-stocking at grocery stores in fear of shortages. (Eddie Huband photo/Houston Today)
Grocery stocks should be fine in Houston

BC Bus North is an interim program run by the provincial government meant to replace Greyhound buses in Northern B.C. communities. An auditor general’s report released on Tuesday, Nov. 16 made three recommendations to improve the service. (B.C. Transit photo)
Only 56% of Greyhound northern routes shuttered in 2018 covered by BC Bus North: report

ATCO Future Fuel is to supply renewable natural gas from a plant in Alberta to Pacific Northern Gas. (Photo courtesy ATCO Future Fuel)
Northern natural gas utility to tap into renewable fuel

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth speaks to media during a press conference in the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. British Columbia’s public safety minister has condemned a blockade set up along a a forestry road used by workers at a Coastal GasLink pipeline construction site.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. public safety minister condemns blockade at Coastal GasLink pipeline site