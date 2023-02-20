Heavy snow warning

Heavy snow warning in the Houston area

Environment Canada has issued a heavy snow warning for the Houston area. Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

A low pressure system will give snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm as it moves off the Pacific near Prince Rupert this afternoon then sweeps across the interior this evening. The snow will begin this morning then intensify by early afternoon. Snow heavy at times will persist this evening before tapering off late tonight as the storm tracks well to the southeast. In addition, gusty northeast winds tonight will give local blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

The warning also includes areas of Bulkley Valley, Burns Lake, Prince George, Vanderhoof and Fort St. James.

The warning is in effect today and tonight – Feb. 20.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Taking journalism to new heights; Black Press reporter takes to the sky with air search and rescue
Next story
Funding woes inspire $25,000 pitching competition for Black entrepreneurs

Just Posted

Heavy snow warning
Heavy snow warning in the Houston area

After winning the Intermediate Division title at the All Native Basketball Tournament against the Skidegate Saints, tournament MVP Rylan Adams of the Prince Rupert Cubs rushed into the stands to celebrate with his grandparents. (Thom Barker photo)
Hometown team prevails in Intermediate Division at All Native tourney

Seniors Division MVP Desi Collinson prepares to make a move on Burnaby’s Ronnie Battle during the final at the All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 18 in Prince Rupert. (Melissa Ash photo)
Skidegate finds its way back to All Native tourney glory with Seniors Division championship

Gitmidiik celebrates their victory over Hydaburg in the Masters Division final at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert Feb. 18. (Thom Barker photo)
Gitmidiik three-peats as All Native Masters champion