Hearts for Houston bringing hope

The hearts on everyone’s windows are getting faded, so the Hearts for Houston initiative would like to renew the sentiment with hope in Houston’s windows. Initiative coordinator Laura Onderwater can be seen here with the lovely hope coloring page that was available for pickup on Dec. 4 at the fire hall. “Our goal is to show each other how much we care and also rekindle the hope, joy, peace, and love that we know lives deeply in the hearts of our little town,” said Onderwater. (Angelqiue Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Church won’t be returning to in-person services
Trudeau to give COVID-19 update as provinces reinstate public health measures

Gidimt’en Checkpoint, a Wet’suwet’en group opposing the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, released this photo with a statement in which they claim to have reoccupied the pipeline site near Houston from where they were ousted last month by the RCMP. ( Gidimt’en Checkpoint/Facebook)
Pipeline opposition group reoccupies Houston worksite a month after police action

Santa sighting in Houston

Houston trustee Les Kearns is returning as vice chair of the Bulkley Valley School District 54 board and Jennifer Williams, also a Houston trustee, is returning as chair. (File photo)
Houston school trustees named to top board positions

School absentee rate settles down