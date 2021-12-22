Hearts for Houston bringing hope

The hearts on everyone’s windows are getting faded, so the Hearts for Houston initiative would like to renew the sentiment with hope in Houston’s windows. Initiative coordinator Laura Onderwater can be seen here with the lovely hope coloring page that was available for pickup on Dec. 4 at the fire hall. “Our goal is to show each other how much we care and also rekindle the hope, joy, peace, and love that we know lives deeply in the hearts of our little town,” said Onderwater. (Angelqiue Houlihan photo/Houston Today)