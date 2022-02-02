Healthcare options for unvaccinated people

If you’re unvaccinated, you still have regular access to medical care. According to Robert Duffus from the Ministry of Health, patients do not have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to visit a doctor’s office.

“The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. (CPSBC) has advised doctors that they must ensure unvaccinated patients are given the same access to care as vaccinated patients,” said Duffus.

The CPSBC website states that it would be indefensible from an ethical point of view for a registrant to require documented proof that a patient has been vaccinated as a prerequisite for attending their office.

However, it is considered reasonable by the CPSBC for a registrant to request that patients report their vaccine status to them. Once aware of a patient’s vaccine status, registrants are advised to manage appointment times in a way that does not compromise the health of other patients or their medical office staff.

“Patients who have concerns about being denied care due to their vaccination status, should contact the college directly to file a formal complaint,” a CPSBC representative told Houston Today. Complaint forms can be found at the CPSBC website at www.cpsbc.ca/public/complaints.

According to Duffus, anyone requiring urgent care can also seek that care at emergency rooms, as proof of vaccination for hospitals is only required for visitation, and will not impact anyone who is accessing an emergency room to receive care.

READ MORE: Third dose vaccination rates slowly increasing in Burns Lake

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.