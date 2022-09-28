Health clinic remains vaccination center

The Houston Health Centre will continue to be the community’s central location for COVID-19 immunization, particularly now as the province rolls out its fall booster campaign featuring a vaccine that covers both the original COVID-19 strain plus the more virulent Omicron variety.

“We continue to plan clinics based on registrations and bookings,” said Eryn Collins from the Northern Health Authority.

“Currently in Houston those are held Wednesdays for 12 years and older, and alternating Thursdays for children 6 months to 11 years old,” she said.

For some people, depending upon their circumstances, the fall booster could be either follow on a third dose offered in the spring following two regular ones or a fourth shot following that third shot.

People wishing a booster should do need their first and second shots beforehand.

Along with the fall booster rollout, the province has authorized the distribution of vaccines to infants age six months and older.

Those who have already received dosages will be contacted by the province to arrange an appointment for their next shot.

Provincial officials say the priority in the first fall shots offered will be health-care workers, people who have specific chronic health situations or are otherwise compromised, Indigenous people, people who live in groups and people aged 60 and over.

“We encourage residents of Houston to book their booster doses through the provincial website,” added Collins as more and more people are contacted as the fall rolls on.

She said more booking dates can be added as needed although, to date, appointments are available within the currently scheduled dates.

Health officials say a booster is needed six months after a previous shot to keep up immunization. And should a person have had COVID, the advice is for a wait of three months before seeking a booster.

As of the end of July, the last date for which northern vaccine coverage information was available, Houston fell below the average for both first and second doses for people age 12 and over.

While 86 per cent of the northern population had a first dose, that’s compared to 82 per cent in Houston. And while 81 per cent of the northern rate has had two doses, the percentage is 77 per cent in Houston.

Low immunization rates were also recorded for children aged 5-11 with just 14.4 per cent of the population in Houston in that age range having had two doses.