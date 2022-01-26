Health centre getting new air handling unit

The old air handling unit at the Houston Health Centre is being replaced. (Houston Today photo)

Current one is past its useful life

Work is scheduled to resume next month on a project to improve the state of the air within the Houston Health Centre.

A concrete pad was poured last November on which a new air handling unit will be placed and now installers are waiting for the actual unit to arrive, date estimated for mid-February.

An air handling unit is the all-in term for a system that circulates air and heats and cools it as needed.

Inside work involving sheet metal has already taken place.

This new unit, at a cost of $866,715, will replace one that’s no longer working properly.

“The current air handling unit is near the end of life and does not have a cooling ability,” indicates a Northern Health breakdown of various projects begun last year.

“The unit will need to be replaced before the cooling season begins.”

The contract for the work was awarded in September and on-site work began in October.