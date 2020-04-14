A 3M mask is shown in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, April 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Health Canada issues warning for fake N95s, even as public urged not to buy medical masks

Fraudulent N95 masks don’t create a proper seal, aren’t effective

Health Canada is warning people to be careful with N95 respirators after receiving reports of fake masks being sold online.

“Health Canada has received reports that fraudulent and uncertified N95 respirators that falsely claim to protect consumers against COVID-19 are being illegally sold to consumers online and in some stores,” the agency said in a Tuesday (April 14) alert.

Real N95 masks are regulated by Health Canada as Class I medical devices and come from companies with a Medical Device Establishment Licence and are certified by the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

“When worn properly, NIOSH-certified N95 respirators are designed to secure a close facial fit and reduce the risk of inhaling hazardous airborne particles and aerosols. The ‘N95’ designation means that when subjected to careful testing, the respirator blocks at least 95% of very small test particles, such as pathogens,” the agency sad.

The warning comes even as Canadians are being told to not buy N95 masks but to leave them for healthcare workers. Earlier in April, Dr. Theresa Tam, the country’s chief medical officer, began calling non-medical masks a helpful “additional measure” for asymptomatic Canadians to not pass along COVID-19 to anyone else.

READ MORE: Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

READ MORE: Myth of medical masks drives profiteering in B.C. COVID-19 battle

READ MORE: Two people fined after B.C. police spot online ads re-selling 5,000 surgical, N95 masks

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Do as we say, not as we do? Trudeau, Scheer forced to defend family trips
Next story
More older Canadians die as COVID-19 toll passes 800; economy could shrink 6.2%

Just Posted

PNG seeks to defer customer payments because of COVID-19

The plan is to do this for three months

Gitxsan leader Neil J. Sterritt dies at 79

Sterrit played an instrumental role in preparing the landmark Delgamuukw court case

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Canfor extends Houston, Plateau mill closures

COVID-19 continues to dampen lumber demand

Petition calls government to restrict non-essential travel to B.C.’s north, central coasts

More than 2,400 have signed the Change.org petition

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

More older Canadians die as COVID-19 toll passes 800; economy could shrink 6.2%

Ninety per cent of the deaths so far have been among those aged 60 and above

Health Canada issues warning for fake N95s, even as public urged not to buy medical masks

Fraudulent N95 masks don’t create a proper seal, aren’t effective

B.C. MP deletes tweet about Canadians returning to work if most COVID-19 deaths are in care homes

Local Conservative MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge was elected in October

Protective equipment coming in for B.C. health care workers in COVID-19

Portable tests coming for remote communities, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly a month

Babies born during pandemic miss out on precious moments

One North Okanagan photographer gives away photography sessions to babies born during pandemic

Daughter sues dad over Surrey real estate cash

Father said it was a gift, daughter said it was a loan. Judge concludes it was a loan

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Most Read