Health Canada is expected to give an update on the approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers between the ages of six-months and five-years old. A family arrives for an appointment at a COVID-19 immunization clinic in Regina, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Health Canada is expected to give an update on the approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers between the ages of six-months and five-years old. A family arrives for an appointment at a COVID-19 immunization clinic in Regina, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Health Canada approves first COVID-19 vax for youngest kids

Moderna vaccine can be given to young children between the ages of six months and five years old

Canada’s drug regulator approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.

Health Canada now says the Moderna vaccine can be given to young children between the ages of six months and five years old in doses one-quarter the size of that approved for adults.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to provide advice on its use later today.

The approval expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to nearly two million children in Canada, though the availability of the vaccine will be determined by provinces.

The vaccine requires two dose given about four weeks apart.

Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for young children between six-months and five-years old was submitted to Health Canada last month and is still under review.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Moderna prepares to seek Health Canada COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids under 6

RELATED: Majority of B.C. parents vaccinated, but most kids are not

CoronavirusFederal Politicsvaccines

Previous story
B.C. RCMP issue warning after threatening blackmail incidents tied to online dating
Next story
Train derailed near Kamloops

Just Posted

The driver of a stolen ambulance from Granisle ran into a parked boat. (What’s Up Granisle Facebook photo/Houston Today)
Man charged following ambulance theft from Granisle

Peter and Christina with Larysa, Darina and Bohdan, taken at the airport when they arrived on June 29, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Ukraine to Terrace: A modern day wartime reunion

Gaagwiis (Jason Alsop), president of the Haida Nation, shared a verse to commemorate the restoration of the name Daajing Giids for the Haida Gwaii community formally known as Queen Charlotte. (Photo: supplied)
Province announces historic decision to restore ancestral name in Haida Gwaii

Fundraiser BBQ for Cops for Cancer at the Houston Coop. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Fundraiser for Cops for Cancer ride in Houston