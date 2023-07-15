Heading Creek FSR Wildfire evacuation order.

Heading Creek FSR Wildfire evacuation order issued July 15, 2023 at 1000 hours

Upon recommendations from BC Wildfire Service, an evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako effective due to a wildfire.

Because of the danger to life and health the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an Evacuation Order for the Heading Creek FSR Wildfire, for all lands and properties on the northeast shore of Elwin Lake, as shown on the attached map.

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY

Persons who disregard this Evacuation Order and remain in the Evacuation Order area do so at their own risk. The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako may be unable to assist anyone who remains in the Evacuation Order area.

If you need transportation assistance from the area, please advise the individual providing this notice or call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-1553.

