Have a spook-tacular skate and then a swim

Houston volunteer firefighters were out last year, see above, and will be out this Hallowe’en distributing candy. (Houston Volunteer Fire Department photo)

Locals are being invited to join in a free skate as well as a toonie swim this Hallowe’en, both being organized by the District of Houston’s leisure services department.

Both take place Oct. 31 with the skate beginning at 9 a.m. until noon and the toonie swim beginning at 11 a.m. and lasting until 2 p.m., says leisure services director Cassie Ofner.

And candy donated by local residents will also be handed out at both events, she said.

The swim and skate build on what occurred last year when a free swim was offered.

“The free swim was limited to 35 people at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the event saw great success within the community,” Offner noted in a memo to council.

Those wishing to donated candy or money with which to buy candy are asked to drop off either at the municipal hall or leisure facility by Oct. 30.

In return for donations, if people wish, they will be given a poster to put outside their front door telling people they have already made a candy contribution.

In addition to candy distribution at the skate and swim, members of the Houston Volunteer Fire Department will be out in the community Hallowe’en night to also hand out candy.

“We will be doing the same as we did last year. We will put out two or three trucks with our members and hand out candy to the kids out trick or treating,” said District of Houston fire chief Jim Daigneault.

“This worked very well last year, we will also contact the ambulance and RCMP to see if they want to participate also.”

Last year’s swim and this year’s expanded activities continue a leisure services department tradition dating back several decades.

In recent years the department combined with the PV Plaza with the department supporting a haunted house at the Plaza and providing a Hallowe’en-themed movie.

But that tradition ended with the closure of the PV Plaza and the leisure services department does not have the budget nor staff time to stage a haunted house by itself.