Hatchery fine tunes data collection

Employees at the A Rocha Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery and Nature Centre will soon be able to send in data straight from the field to the office.

Thanks to a donation from the RBC Houston, the centre will be buying in iPad and a special case to transmit data as it is collected, taking away the need to transfer the data when returning to the centre, explained A Rocha northern B.C. projects coordinator Cindy Verbeek.

“This year the conservation science team will be monitoring some of the riparian restoration sites that were done in the past couple years, temperature monitoring in the watershed and, of course, our yearly spawner surveys to look for broodstock for the hatchery and record spawners in the river,” she said.

The centre hopes to employ an additional four students this summer should its application for a federal student grant be successful.

“We already have the conservation science positions filled and are still looking for two natural history interpreters to run summer nature camps, staff the nature centre during public hours and offer natural history interpretation opportunities in the community,” Verbeek said.

Within the hatchery itself, just under 10,000 eggs were taken from coho spawners who returned last fall to the Upper Bulkley River and more than 9,000 fry are now growing to the point where they can be released in late spring.

From a start in a tent, the hatchery and nature centre now has a standalone and recently expanded building enabling it to continue and expand upon its hatchery, habitat restoration and public education work.