Hatchery benefits from salvaged wood

The Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery and Nature Centre is the beneficiary of a generous contribution from the Morice Forest Salvage Society in the form of two picnic tables (L) and 10 parking bumpers (R). The parking bumpers were stained by Marcel, a young centre volunteer and assembled and placed by Tom Schneider June 2. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houson Today)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map