00

Hatchery benefits from salvaged wood

The Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery and Nature Centre is the beneficiary of a generous contribution from the Morice Forest Salvage Society in the form of two picnic tables (L) and 10 parking bumpers (R). The parking bumpers were stained by Marcel, a young centre volunteer and assembled and placed by Tom Schneider June 2. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houson Today)

Previous story
Actor Matthew McConaughey appears at White House, calls for gun legislation

Just Posted

A modernization of 10th St. is to be helped by a federal grant. (File photo)
Houston gets major grant for downtown project

Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)
Damaged cable downs Telus service in 9 northern B.C. communities

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Crown proceeds with criminal charges against 15 Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents

Esso station
Opening day of Esso station in Houston delayed