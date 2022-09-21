Hard working volunteers from Granisle

We Care group from Granisle. Mae Vinneau and Brian Hewitt are bringing in yet another load of cans and bottles for recycling. Brian says this is the biggest load to date and is very thankful for all that the community has donated. All proceeds go towards BC Sick Kids Hospital. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
