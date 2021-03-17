Happy Houston seniors

Houston seniors, Axel and Dagmar Klemp (L-R) and Henry Brienen were all smiles after they received their gift certificates from Home Hardware for participating in the Houston Today Senior Corner. The senior corner sponsored by Home Hardware and the Houston Today is helping the community connect with seniors and letting them tell their story on their life and how they are dealing with Covid. The response has been tremendous and everyone thoroughly enjoys reading them each week. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)



