Halloween night in Houston

Houston’s best and spookiest costumes were on display on Halloween night. From aliens to baby penguins, even Spider-Man took to the streets to stock up on candy.

In addition to the trick or treating fun, M. Brown Contracting hosted a Fright For Your Life haunted walk event on the evening of Oct. 31, with a food drive component. Admission was free for everyone, all that was needed to enter was a donation of non perishable food for the local Salvation Army and food bank.

According to event co-organizer Ais Sheridan, it was a great night of spooky fun for residents all over the local area. “There were approximately 200 people who completed the walk through. We even had people from Burns Lake come,” said Sheridan. “In terms of the food drive, we raised two large totes of food for the food bank.”

As with all organized events, there were COVID-19 protocols in place, though vaccines were not required for the event. According to Sheridan, access was limited to no more then 50 participants at once, and only members from the same household were allowed to enter the walk at the tame time. Households were also asked to remain socially distanced from each other at all times.

Sheridan told Houston Today that there were a few hiccups with with COVID-19 protocols, but nothing that impacted the success of the event. “We had about 30 people who could not attend due to Northern Health Covid restrictions but everyone followed the rules and were extremely respectful and understanding.”

Sheridan, along with partner Mick Brown, created the event as a way to share the love of Halloween they had when they were kids, with the new generation of youth. “Being able to give someone a little fright or seeing the look of awe on a child’s face is beyond satisfying to me,” said Sheridan.

When asked if the event would be brought back next year, Sheridan’s answer was quite emphatic. “Absolutely we will be hosting this again next year.We are already planning to make it bigger and better.”

